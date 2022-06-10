Our govt laid stress on improving health care sector in 8 years: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Chidambaram slams NDA, says Modi dispensation is No Dissonance Allowed govt
Punjab polls: NDA will form govt in Punjab, free it from drugs, says PM
Congress leader Pawan Khera slams NDA government over price rise
Fresh special status demand for Bihar sets off war of words in NDA
Social revolution doesn't come overnight: SC on SC/ST reservation in NDA
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government laid stress on improving the country's health care sector in a holistic manner in the last eight years by giving importance to nutritious food and hygiene in addition to providing modern medical services.
He was speaking during a function held after the inauguration of A M Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi-specialty Hospital built near Navsari town of Gujarat by a trust headed by AM Naik, group chairman of engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro.
"To improve our health sector, we have stressed on a holistic approach during the last eight years. In addition to providing modern healthcare services, we are also giving importance to nutritious food, better hygiene and behavioural aspects related to preventive healthcare," Modi said.
The Modi-led NDA government completed eight years in office on May 30.
Referring to some pro-poor healthcare schemes launched in Gujarat by him when he was the chief minister, Modi said his experience as the head of the state helped him in shaping the health care policy of the country.
"I had introduced the Mukhyamantri Amrutam scheme, which provides free health cover up to Rs two lakh to the poor citizens. Later, when I became the PM, I introduced the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the country, which provides free treatment up to Rs five lakh," Modi said.
Nearly 40 lakh persons, mostly women, have availed the benefit of this central scheme in Gujarat so far, the prime minister said, adding that the state has achieved new milestones in the healthcare sector in the last 20 years.
Modi said that while the bed capacity of state-run Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, a cancer hospital, has gone up from 450 to 1,000, the bed capacity of Kidney Institute will double in the near future.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU