Out-of-box thinking, long-term vision to take tourism to new heights: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said "out-of-the-box thinking" and "long-term vision" can take tourism to new heights, and added that villages in far-flung areas of India have now come up on the map of tourism.
Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode', he also pitched for devolving apps which will have information in multiple languages of India, besides multi-lingual signage at tourist sites.
The prime minister elaborated on how this year's Union Budget would help the tourism sector and create many economic opportunities for the youth.
"This webinar is for transformation of the tourism sector, and when all stakeholders come together, we reach desired results and within the time frame," he said.
"An out-of-the-box thinking and long-term vision can take tourism to new heights," Modi said.
He also emphasised that rejuvenation of religious sites has boosted tourism, and seven crore people visited the Kashi Vishwanath Dham last year.
"Some people think that tourism is a fancy word, for high-income groups, but in India, it has a long socio-cultural context," Modi said, citing various yatras undertaken by the masses over the centuries.
The webinar is part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 11:46 IST
