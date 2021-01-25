Outbreak at missionary school as South Korea reports 437 new Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
How coronavirus changed the way we support people with respiratory disease
North Korea toughens rules of entry to sea to fight coronavirus pandemic
Sweden confirms first case of mutated, more infectious coronavirus strain
With no action by Washington, states race to offer coronavirus aid
Greece further extends coronavirus lockdown as second wave takes over
-
South Korea has reported another new 437 infections of the coronavirus as officials raised alarm over an outbreak at a missionary training school.
Around 130 students and teachers were found infected so far at the church-run academy in the central city of Daejeon.
Prime Minster Chung Sye-kyun during a virus meeting called for health officials to deal swiftly with the outbreak at the Daejeon school and prevent transmissions from spreading further.
South Korea throughout the pandemic has repeatedly seen huge infection clusters emerge from religious groups, including more than 5,000 infections tied to the secretive Shincheonji Church of Jesus that drove a major outbreak in the southeastern region in spring last year.
We cannot let that situation repeat, Chung said. The numbers released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Monday brought the national caseload to 75,521, including 11 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU