Over 1.3 million public grievances received in January-March 2022

Over 13 lakh have been received by the Centre through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), the was informed on Wednesday.

Of the total of 13,32,567 grievances received in 2022 (till March 31), 4,18,451 were disposed of, Minister of State for Personnel, and Pensions Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

As many as 30,23,894 grievances were received in 2021 (of which 21,35,923 were disposed of), 33,42,873 in 2020 (23,19,569 were disposed) and 27,11,455 in 2019 (16,39,852 were disposed), the reply said.

An appeal mechanism was introduced in CPGRAMS from January 20, 2021.

"From the date of introduction of appeal mechanism and till March 31, 2022, total 98,337 grievances have been filed in CPGRAMS," the minister said.

