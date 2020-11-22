Rajasthan imposes night curfew in eight districts; increases no-mask fine

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Pandemic toll on US to be 4x of Great Recession
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Tonnes of waste generated battling the pandemic
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Reinfections are real but rare, say experts
Third Covid-19 peak longer than previous ones, may subside soon: Jain
-
Amid spiralling COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan cabinet on Saturday decided to impose night curfew in 8 districts and increased the fine amount on not wearing a face mask from Rs 200 to Rs 500, an official release said.
Those venturing out to attend marriages, purchase essentials, train, bus and air travellers, and people related to essential services will be exempted, it said.
The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met on Saturday night decided that a curfew will be clamped from 8 pm to 6 am in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara, it said.
Markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial establishments in the urban areas of these districts will be closed by 7 pm and night curfew will start from 8 pm, it added.
A maximum of 75 per cent employees will be called for duty in government and private offices in these districts where the number of employees is 100 or more. The staff will work on a rotation basis, the release said.
In marriages, religious, social, cultural functions and political events, only 100 people will be allowed.
The cabinet also decided that day care treatment facilities in private hospitals will be available on a rate fixed by the state government. Under this facility, critical COVID-19 patients will be sent back home in 2-3 hours after being given medication and treatment. It will also ease the availability of beds in hospitals, it said.
It was informed in the meeting that hospitals attached with private medical colleges can now be acquired for making them dedicated COVID facilities if required, it said.
Also, the medical and health department will conduct door-to-door surveys in areas reporting a high number of cases, the release said.
The number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to around 3,000 per day in November.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU