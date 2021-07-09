Over 158,000 vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Thursday: CoWIN data

-
ALSO READ
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect your genetic code?
Coronavirus: US on track for July 4 vaccination target, says CDC
European Union recommends Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds
South African variant could reduce vaccine protection: Pfizer-BioNTech
Pfizer expands coronavirus vaccine tests in kids younger than 12
-
As many as 1,58,344 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Thursday, according to data available on CoWIN portal.
The numbers saw a major increase from Wednesday's figures when only 22,360 vaccine doses were given, of which 11,789 beneficiaries received their first dose, according to data shared by the Delhi government on Thursday. Wednesday is the immunisation day for children at many government centres in Delhi.
The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi stands at 85,20,756, including 65,54,851 first doses and 19,65,905 second doses, the government's vaccination bulletin said on Thursday.
Delhi had 3,21,000 vaccine doses on the morning of July 7. The national capital has two days of vaccine stocks left, the bulletin stated.
According to CoWIN portal, the total number of vaccine doses administered till Thursday stands at 86,79,194, of which 66,66,026 were first doses. Nearly 20,13,168 were second doses, which means that many people were fully vaccinated against the infection.
The Delhi government's stock of COVID-19 vaccine has run out, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said on Tuesday and urged the Centre to send more doses for the people of the city as required for the inoculation exercise.
Over 1.5 lakh people were being vaccinated for the last two weeks almost on a daily basis. The previous week, over two lakh people were inoculated on some days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU