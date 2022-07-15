J&K Police chief visits Amarnath cave shrine, takes stock of arrangements

-
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday visited the Amarnath cave shrine and the Panjtarni base camp to take stock of the arrangements in place for the ongoing annual pilgrimage.
Singh interacted with civil and security forces' officers and conducted an aerial survey of the Sheshnag camp.
Interacting with the senior officers of the administration and forces deployed at the cave shrine and Panjtarni, the DGP appreciated their quick response to the July 8 flash flood.
Fifteen pilgrims were killed and 55 injured in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.
Singh directed all officers to remain alert and ready to meet any eventuality. He said that ensuring the safety and security of the pilgrims is the priority.
He called for the highest level of synergy amongst all stakeholders to ensure all possible help and assistance is provided to the pilgrims.
He also directed the officers to assist all those service providers who were affected by the flash flood.
Administration, police and security forces' officers briefed the DGP on the measures taken so far and assistance being provided to the pilgrims and service providers in the aftermath of the natural calamity.
The Amarnath Yatra began on June 30 but was suspended following the flash flood. The pilgrimage resumed on July 11.
