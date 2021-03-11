Over 2,000 old-age pensioners added in Noida scheme for elderly in 2020-21

-
ALSO READ
What makes the NPS so crucial to retirement planning in an ageing India
UP govt earmarks 77 acre for Noida textile hub; aims Rs 900-cr investment
Noida: Covid-19 cases cross 16,000-mark, recovery rate now at 92.52%
Air quality 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida; 'very poor' in Faridabad
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh attack govt over fuel price hike
-
As many as 2,648 beneficiaries got added in Gautam Buddh Nagar for a monthly financial support extended by the Uttar Pradesh government under a pension scheme for the elderly, officials said.
Gautam Buddh Nagar Social Welfare Officer Shailendra Bahadur Singh said District Magistrate Suhas L Y recently approved addition of 652 more pensioners under the scheme.
Of these, 233 pensioners are in urban areas and 419 in rural areas. A total of 2,648 new pensioners have been added so far this financial year, Singh said.
The total number of old-age pension beneficiaries in the district is now more than 21,000. At the rate of Rs 500 per month, every quarter a sum of Rs 1,500 is transferred directly to the bank account of beneficiaries, he said.
According to the Uttar Pradesh government, any person above the age of 60 in the state with an annual income not more than Rs 46,080 in rural areas and Rs 56,460 in urban areas is eligible for old-age pension.
The beneficiaries are eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 500 per month which is transferred directly into their bank accounts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU