Maharashtra logs 781 new Covid cases, 4 deaths; active tally below 10,000

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 781 fresh coronavirus cases, 638 of them in Mumbai alone and a steep drop from a day ago, while four more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.
With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally reached 81,01,119, while the death toll increased to 1,48,251, the department said in a bulletin. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,600 cases and five fatalities due to the viral infection. Mumbai logged 638 fresh cases -- around 90 per cent of the statewide cases -- and registered all the four deaths in Maharashtra linked to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin. The state's COVID-19 fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent. The department said 1,523 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,42,981 and leaving the state with 9,887 active cases. As many as 15,496 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their total number to 8,41,39,878, said the bulletin. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 81,01,119; new cases 781; death toll 1,48,251; recoveries 79,42,981; active cases 9,887; total tests 8,41,39,878.
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 20:21 IST