Over 23 mn unutilised Covid vaccine doses available with states, hospitals

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
-
Over 2.30 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, Union Territories and private hospitals which are yet to be administered, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
More than 51.16 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and 20,49,220 jabs are in the pipeline, it said.
The total consumption, including wastage, is 49,19,73,961 doses according to data available at 8 am.
The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of Covid vaccination commenced from June 21, the ministry said.
The inoculation drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it said.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been providing vaccines to states and UTs free of cost. Under the new phase of the universalization of the drive, the Centre procures and supplies 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced in the country to states and Union Territories.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU