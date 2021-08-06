Over 23 mn unutilised Covid vaccine doses available with states, hospitals

Over 2.30 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, Union Territories and private hospitals which are yet to be administered, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

More than 51.16 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and 20,49,220 jabs are in the pipeline, it said.

The total consumption, including wastage, is 49,19,73,961 doses according to data available at 8 am.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of Covid vaccination commenced from June 21, the ministry said.

The inoculation drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been providing vaccines to states and UTs free of cost. Under the new phase of the universalization of the drive, the Centre procures and supplies 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced in the country to states and Union Territories.

