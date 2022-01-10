Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test positive for Covid-19 as cases surge

As the surge in COVID cases grips the national capital, over 300 personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal have tested positive for the virus.

A large number of police personnel in all units and at all police stations, including the police headquarters have been hit by the COVID.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 22,751 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the highest since May 1 last year, said the state health department on Sunday.

On May 1, the national capital had reported 25,219 COVID-19 cases.

As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53 per cent. With this, the total cases of the COVID-19 in the city have gone up to 15,49,730 including 60,733 active cases.

As many as 10,179 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,63,837.

However, the city also reported 17 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,160 people have succumbed to the infection in Delhi.

A total of 1,800 patients are currently admitted to the hospital, which includes 182 suspected patients and 1,618 confirmed patients of COVID-19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)