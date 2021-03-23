Over 3.25 million vaccine doses administered on March 22, highest so far

-
More than 32.53 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, the highest single-day vaccination so far, taking the total number of people inoculated to over 4.8 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
As on day 66 of the vaccination drive (March 22), more than 32 lakh (32,53,095) vaccine doses were administered.
Out of these, 29,03,030 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 48,345 sessions for the first dose and 3,50,065 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received second dose of vaccine.
The29,03,030 beneficiaries, include21,31,012 people aged above 60 and5,59,930 aged 45-60 with comorbidities who have received the first dose, according to the ministry.
According to a provisional report till Tuesday 7 am, over 4.8 crore (4,84,94,594) vaccine doses have been administered through7,84,612 sessions, the ministry said.
These include78,59,579 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 49,59,964 HCWs who have taken the second dose,82,42,127 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 29,03,477 FLWs who have taken the second dose.
Besides, 42,98,310 beneficiaries aged more than 45 to 60 with specific co-morbidities and more than 2 crore (2,02,31,137) beneficiaries aged more than 60 years have been administered the first dose.
The first dose administration has crossed 4 crore mark today (4,06,31,153), the ministry said.
Maharashtra has administered the highest number of doses at45,54,836 so far followed by Rajasthan at45,41,540, Uttar Pradesh at45,33,871, Gujarat at39,50,792 and West Bengal at39,41,280.
