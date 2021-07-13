Over 76% of eligible population vaccinated in Tripura, 25% with both doses

-
Over 76 per cent of the
eligible population of Tripura have been inoculated against Covid-19 and around 25 per cent got both doses of the vaccine, an official said on Tuesday.
The positivity rate of coronavirus in the state currently is 4.3 per cent and it is likely to decline after two weeks.
Of the 26.24 lakh people who are eligible for inoculation, over 20 lakh (76.22 per cent) have received the vaccine while 6.47 lakh (24.64 per cent) have taken both doses, National Health Mission (NHM) director in Tripura, Dr Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal, said.
Tripura has a population of 40.19 lakh in March.
"As many as 16.3 lakh people fall in the 18-44 age group (62.1 per cent) and 9.94 lakh are in the category of 45+ (37.9 per cent)," Jaiswal said.
The state NHM director said that 57.98 per cent of all frontline workers have already received both the vaccine doses.
State Surveillance Officer (SSO) for COVID 19, Deep Debbarma, said that the positivity rate of Covid-19 is likely to go down after two weeks.
"The first wave and the second wave of coronavirus have hit the state at least two months after Delhi or the other parts of the country, so it is natural that the positivity rate would also start declining late here.
"We expect that the rate would start declining two weeks from now in Tripura," Debbarma said.
At least 1,800 oxygen-equipped beds are now available in the state, Jaiswal said.
Oxygen plants have also been set up in four hospitals, the NHM director added.
