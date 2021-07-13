Andhra Pradesh logs 2,567 new Covid-19 cases, 3,034 recoveries, 18 deaths

-
: Andhra Pradesh reported
2,567 fresh cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.
The latest bulletin said 3,034 patients had recovered from the infection while 18 more succumbed in the state.
The gross positives now rose to 19,26,988, recoveries to 18,87,236 and toll 13,042.
The active caseload dropped to 26,710, the bulletin added.
In 24 hours, East Godavari logged 356, Prakasam 351, Chittoor 300, West Godavari 279, Guntur and Krishna 269 each, SPS Nellore 244 and Visakhapatnam 199 fresh cases.
The remaining five districts added less than 90 new cases each, with Kurnool registering just 18.
Guntur had four fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Chittoor and SPS Nellore three each, Prakasam, East and West Godavari two each, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram one each in a day.
Five districts did not report any Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours.
