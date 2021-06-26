Tripura government extends coronavirus curfew till July 2

-
-
The Tripura government has
extended the COVID curfew from 2 pm to 5 am in Agartala and 10 other urban local bodies (ULBs) till July 2, a notification said.
The restrictions, first imposed on May 16 and then repeatedly extended, were scheduled to end on June 25.
"The COVID curfew will remain in force in the jurisdiction of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 10 other ULBs from June 25 to July 2," the notification issued by Chief Secretary Kumar Alok on Friday said.
The restrictions have also been imposed in the municipal councils of Mohanpur, Ranirbazar, Udaipur, Bishalgarh, Kumarghat, Kailashahar, Panisagar, Khowai, Belonia and Jirania Nagar Panchayat.
As per the notification, all standalone shops and commercial establishments shall remain open only between 6 am and 2 pm with strict adherence to COVID guidelines.
All government and private offices shall remain open till 4 pm with 50 per cent attendance.
Social, political, religious, academic or other gatherings shall be prohibited. Only essential government meetings with a maximum of 20 participants will be allowed.
Movie theatres, multiplexes, gymnasiums, swimming pools, salons and bars shall remain closed at all times. Restaurants will remain open only till 2 pm.
The COVID day curfew outside the jurisdiction of AMC and 10 ULBs would be restricted to only busy markets and other areas as deemed fit by the respective district magistrates.
