Over six Covid-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
-
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.
He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far, while 23 crore tests have been conducted.
"India has developed two vaccines, which have been given to 71 countries. Many more nations are seeking the vaccines, and these are not little-known nations...Canada, Brazil and other developed countries are using Indian vaccines with a great zeal," he said.
"More than half a dozen vaccines are going to come up," he said.
"Till Saturday morning, 1.84 crore vaccine shots have been given in the country and 20 lakh people were inoculated yesterday," the minister added.
He was speaking while inaugurating the new green campus of the National Institute of Research in Environmental Health near here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to create a new India to turn it into a 'vishwa guru' (world leader), he added.
"Respect science. There is a need to end politics over it (vaccine) given that it is a scientific fight not a political one. That is why we should work unitedly," Vardhan said.
The efforts of our scientists are praiseworthy as due to their labour we have achieved all this. Year 2020, apart from being a COVID-19 year, will be remembered as the year of science and scientists, he added.
He said that initially there was only one laboratory in India for COVID-19 testing. "But we have 2,412 testing facilities now," he added.
"We were the first in the world to isolate the coronavirus. We isolated its mutation. And our scientists helped the ICMR in vaccine. People have praised it (vaccine). Some people tried to create confusion, but truth is unbeatable," he said.
Talking about the rising infection cases, the minister said this "disturbing trend" was due to the carelessness and misunderstanding.
"People think that as the vaccine has come and all is well now," he said, while urging them to follow the COVID-19 rules for protection against the virus.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU