Two fatalities, 216 fresh Covid-19 infections in Telangana

Telangana saw a slight rise



in cases with 216 new infections added in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,652 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 52, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts with 19 and 18 cases respectively, a state government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on March 12.

It said 168 patients recovered from the infection on March 12.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,97,363, while 1,918 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 34,482 samples were tested on March 12.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 91,49,467.

The samples tested per million population was 2,45,821, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 98.81 per cent, while it was 96.8 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The state has been witnessing a marginal rise in positive cases since about a week though the daily count remained below 200.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)