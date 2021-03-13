With over 2 million, India records highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
-
With over 20 lakh (2 million) COVID-19 vaccine doses, India on Friday recorded the highest number of vaccinations administered in a single day, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.
As many as 20,53,537 vaccine doses were administered on Day 56 of the vaccination drive ( March 12) through 30,561 sessions.
A total of 16,39,663 beneficiaries that included Health Care Workers (HCW) and Front Line Workers (FLW) were vaccinated the first dose and 4,13,874 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of the vaccine.
So far, a cumulative total of 2,82,18,457 doses of the vaccine have been administered through 4,86,314 sessions.
Eight states constituted 74 per cent of the 20,53,537 doses administered in the last 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh has topped the list with more than 3.3 lakh doses.
Ten States account for 69 per cent of the second dose vaccinations in the country. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 9.71 per cent (4,99,242) of the total second dose vaccinations.
There are currently 2,02,022 active cases in the country, 1.78 per cent of the total positive cases, including 24,882 new cases in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra, one of the worst affected states, accounts for 63.57 per cent of the total active cases. 15,817 new cases reported in the last 24 hours in the state.
As many as 20 States/UTs have less than 1,000 Active Cases.
Meanwhile, cumulative recoveries rose to 1,09,73,260 with the national Recovery Rate reaching 96.82 per cent.
A total of 140 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Five States account for 81.43 per cent of the new deaths.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU