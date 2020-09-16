Ozone layer depletion: Cause, effects, and solutions

The depletion of the ozone layer has harmful effects on the human health, animals, environment and marine life.

Studies demonstrate that an increase in UV-B rays causes a higher risk of skin cancer, plays a major role in malignant melanoma development, sunburns, quick ageing, eye cataracts, blindness and weekend immune system.

Direct exposure to ultraviolet radiations also leads to skin and eye cancer in animals.

UV-B rays negatively affect plants, crops. It may lead to minimal plant growth, smaller leaf size, flowering and photosynthesis in plants, lower quality crops for humans. And decline in plant productivity would in turn affect soil erosion and the carbon cycle.

Planktons and zooplankton are greatly affected by the exposure to UV-B rays. These are higher in the aquatic food chain. If the planktons declines, it would likely have wide-reaching effects for all marine life in the lower food chain.