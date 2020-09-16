Ozone layer depletion: Cause, effects, and solutions

World Ozone Day
World Ozone Day is observed on September 16 every year to spread awareness among people about the depletion of Ozone Layer. This year the slogan for World Ozone Day is 'Ozone For Life'.
Ozone Layer Depletion
Ozone layer depletion is the gradual thinning of the earth’s ozone layer present in the upper atmosphere. Ozone depletion also consists of a much larger springtime decrease in stratospheric ozone around Earth's polar regions, which is referred to as the ozone hole.
Cause of ozone depletion
The main cause of ozone depletion and the ozone hole is manufactured chemicals, especially manufactured halocarbon refrigerants, solvents, propellants, and foam- blowing agents (chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), HCFCs, halons). Since the early 1970's, scientists observed reduction in stratospheric ozone and it was found more prominent in Polar Regions. ODS substances have a lifetime of about 100 years.
Effects Of Ozone Layer Depletion
Solutions to Ozone Layer Depletion
Every individual should also take steps to prevent the depletion of the ozone layer. One should avoid using pesticides and shift to natural methods to get rid of pests instead of using chemicals. The vehicles emit a large amount of greenhouse gases that lead to global warming as well as ozone depletion. Therefore, the use of vehicles should be minimized as much as possible. Most of the cleaning products have chemicals that affect the ozone layer. We should substitut that with eco-friendly products. Maintain air conditioners, as their malfunctions cause CFC to escape into the atmosphere.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU