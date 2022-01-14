PAGD postpones Jan 15 meeting in Jammu due to spike in Covid-19

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has postponed its January 15 meeting here in view of a surge in Covid cases, its spokesman said on Friday.

The meeting of the alliance of and Kashmir-based mainstream political parties, including the Conference (NC) and the PDP, was to be held to discuss its "future plans", CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said.

"We have postponed the meeting of the PAGD to be held in tomorrow in wake of the spike in Covid cases here" the spokesman.

Tarigami said whenever the Covid situation improves, the alliance will hold the meeting here.

It was scheduled to be held at the residence of NC chief Farooq Abdullah at Bhatindi, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Tarigami were among others schedule to take part.

Tarigami said that the meeting is part of a programme to discuss the expansion of the alliance in the region.

The PAGD had held meetings in Ladakh as well as in Jammu last year, however, the fresh meeting is aimed to test the response of political groups in the Jammu region.

