PAGD postpones Jan 15 meeting in Jammu due to spike in Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
PAGD meeting underway to discuss restoration of J&K's special status
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
Sajjad Lone led People's Conference pulls out of J&K's Gupkar Alliance
Delimitation panel's recommendations divisive; will protest on Jan 1: PAGD
JD(U) demands restoration of statehood before holding Assembly polls in J&K
-
The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has postponed its January 15 meeting here in view of a surge in Covid cases, its spokesman said on Friday.
The meeting of the alliance of Jammu and Kashmir-based mainstream political parties, including the National Conference (NC) and the PDP, was to be held to discuss its "future plans", CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said.
"We have postponed the meeting of the PAGD to be held in Jammu tomorrow in wake of the spike in Covid cases here" the spokesman.
Tarigami said whenever the Covid situation improves, the alliance will hold the meeting here.
It was scheduled to be held at the residence of NC chief Farooq Abdullah at Bhatindi, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Tarigami were among others schedule to take part.
Tarigami said that the meeting is part of a programme to discuss the expansion of the alliance in the Jammu region.
The PAGD had held meetings in Ladakh as well as in Jammu last year, however, the fresh meeting is aimed to test the response of political groups in the Jammu region.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU