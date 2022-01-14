Seven people died in 'extreme weather' last year in Delhi: IMD

-
Seven people lost their lives to extreme weather events last year in Delhi, including four due to heavy rainfall and flooding, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.
A bountiful monsoon had yielded 1,169.7 mm of rainfall in Delhi last year, the highest since 1964.
Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. In 2020, the capital gauged 576.5 mm of precipitation.
According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,155.6 mm of rainfall in 1975 and 1,190.9 mm in 1964.
The all-time record is 1,420.3 mm rainfall in 1933.
It was the third time in the last two decades that the monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000 mm mark.
The city had recorded 1,031.5 mm of rainfall in the monsoon season in 2010. In 2003, the capital had gauged 1,050 mm of it.
According to IMD data, India saw 1,750 deaths due to extreme weather events in 2021, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected state with 350 fatalities, followed by Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.
Thunderstorms and lightning reportedly claimed 787 lives in India last year, while 759 people died in heavy rainfall and flood-related incidents, it said.
Cyclonic storms claimed 172 lives and 32 others died due to other extreme weather events, according to the IMD's annual climate statement.
