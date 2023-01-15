JUST IN
'Pained by tragic plane crash in Nepal', tweets PM Narendra Modi
BSF foils Pak's attempt to smuggle drugs, weapons to India, downs drone
Joshimath crisis: Sushma Swaraj opposed dams on Ganga to 'save' Uttarakhand
Air India starts direct flights from Amritsar to London: Raghav Chadha
Be future-ready, learn lessons from Russia-Ukraine war: Rajnath tells Army
Two more hotels lean towards each other in Joshimath, wider cracks appear
J&K avalanche: Army evacuates stranded workers from Zojila tunnel project
PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on Monday, Police issues traffic advisory
Deeply grieved on hearing about air crash in Nepal's Pokhara: S Jaishankar
Indian naval ship INS Delhi arrives in Sri Lanka's port city of Trincomalee
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
System malfunctioning, human error likely caused Nepal plane crash: Experts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

'Pained by tragic plane crash in Nepal', tweets PM Narendra Modi

At least 68 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge

Topics
Nepal | Narendra Modi | airplane crash

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals.

At least 68 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday in the Himalayan nation's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years.

Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

"Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," Modi said in a tweet and tagged Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda '.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nepal

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 21:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.