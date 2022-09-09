Pak floods terrible tragedy; sympathies to affected people: Rahul Gandhi

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed sympathies to all the people affected by the floods in Pakistan and condoled the loss of lives in the tragedy.
The devastating floods in Pakistan have killed 1,391 people since mid-June. The floods in Pakistan, which began in mid-June, have also injured 12,722 people, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.
"The floods in Pakistan are a terrible tragedy. My heartfelt sympathies to all the people affected and deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," Gandhi said in a tweet.
The former Congress chief is on a "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 13:02 IST