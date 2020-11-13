Maharashtra govt announces bonus for 100,000 employees of state power firms

-
ALSO READ
TN govt announces Deepavali bonus worth Rs 210 cr to over 291,000 employees
India Inc hands out an austerity parcel to employees this festive season
Will implement NGT order on firecrackers' ban: Maharashtra govt to HC
Come to office once a week or face pay cut: Maharashtra to govt employees
Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 3 mn to benefit
-
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin
Raut on Friday announced a bonus for around one lakh employees of state-run power companies who had threatened to go on strike during Diwali.
A spokesperson for Raut said the minister had announced a bonus, without sharing further details.
The announcement will benefit the employees of transmission company Mahatransco, distribution company MSEDCL, and power generation company Mahagenco.
Their employees had threatened to go on strike from Saturday if they were not paid bonus.
Last year, employees of the three companies were given bonus ranging from Rs 9,000-15,000.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU