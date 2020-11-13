JUST IN
Maharashtra govt announces bonus for 100,000 employees of state power firms



Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra energy minister Nitin

Raut on Friday announced a bonus for around one lakh employees of state-run power companies who had threatened to go on strike during Diwali.

A spokesperson for Raut said the minister had announced a bonus, without sharing further details.

The announcement will benefit the employees of transmission company Mahatransco, distribution company MSEDCL, and power generation company Mahagenco.

Their employees had threatened to go on strike from Saturday if they were not paid bonus.

Last year, employees of the three companies were given bonus ranging from Rs 9,000-15,000.

First Published: Fri, November 13 2020. 23:20 IST

