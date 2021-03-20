Pakistan PM Imran Khan isolates after testing positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns against possible 2nd Covid-19 wave in winter
Pakistan revises Covid-19 restrictions to tackle second wave of infection
Pakistan registers 59 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 7,662
Pakistan coronavirus update: Govt rules out complete nationwide lockdown
Pakistan to purchase Covid-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination confirmed the development on Saturday.
Sultan said that the 68-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has quarantined himself at home.
"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home," Sultan said in a tweet.
Pakistan is using the Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm against Covid-19 pandemic. Recently a batch of 5,00,000 doses was received in Pakistan from China.
The vaccination drive in Pakistan is currently underway for senior citizens.
--IANS
san/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU