Pakistan PM Imran Khan isolates after testing positive for Covid-19

Pakistan Prime Minister has tested positive for the novel

Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination confirmed the development on Saturday.

Sultan said that the 68-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has quarantined himself at home.

"PM has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home," Sultan said in a tweet.

Pakistan is using the Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm against Covid-19 pandemic. Recently a batch of 5,00,000 doses was received in Pakistan from China.

The vaccination drive in Pakistan is currently underway for senior citizens.

--IANS

san/in

