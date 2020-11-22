Pakistan registers 59 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 7,662

-
ALSO READ
Germany reports new daily record in Covid-19 cases as infection spreads
Pakistan revises Covid-19 restrictions to tackle second wave of infection
Jharkhand reports 129 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 106,064
Singapore to reopen nightlife pubs for 2 months with Covid safety measures
Nepal reports 2,753 new coronavirus cases, taking caseload tally to 191,636
-
At least 59 more people have succumbed to coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the nationwide COVID-19 death toll to 7,662, while over 2,600 new infections have been reported across the country, the health ministry said on Sunday.
The national coronavirus infection tally climbed to 374,173 after 2,665 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.
Around 329,828 people have recovered while some 1,653 are in critical condition. The number of active coronavirus patients stands at 37,683, several times higher than 6,000 in September.
Sindh has reported 162,227 cases, Punjab 114,010, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 44,097, Islamabad 26,569, Balochistan 16,744, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 6,000 and Gilgit-Baltistan 4,526.
So far, Pakistan has conducted 5,180,026 tests, including 38,983 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of cases was 6.8 per cent, the ministry said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU