Pakistan reports 3,084 fresh Covid-19 cases; tally exceeds 900,000

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda, not real issues: Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan opposition asks PM Imran Khan to quit by Jan 31 or face movements
BS READS: India, Pakistan and the story of lost trading potential
Pakistan imposes partial coronavirus lockdowns in several high-risk areas
-
Pakistan's total number of confirmed coronavirus infections passed 900,000 on Sunday after the country reported 3,084 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The country's coronavirus positivity rate fell to more than two months low on Sunday, the Ministry of National Health Services said.
The authorities detected 3,084 new cases after 62,061 tests in the last 24 hours, showing a positivity rate of 4.97 per cent, which is lowest than the 4.53 per cent recorded on March 9.
The death toll rose to 20,251.
The authorities have started vaccination of people of 30 years and above age from Saturday. So far over 5 million doses have been administered, according to Advisor on Health Faisal Sultan.
As we go over the 5 million doses mark for Covid vaccines given, let us reaffirm our commitment to the data-driven, balanced response that has been the hallmark of Pakistan's Covid effort, he tweeted.
Officials claimed that Pakistan is among 30 countries where 5 million doses were administered so far.
The country started its vaccination programme in February and plans to immunise over 70 million people by the end of the year, out of a total of 220 million population.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU