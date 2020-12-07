Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda, not real issues: Nawaz Sharif

Former Prime Minister on Sunday said that the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was solely focusing on illegitimate and false propaganda, while choking the poor and their jobs, along with the country itself.

Speaking virtually at Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) social media convention, the former premier stated that under the current PM's rule, people cannot afford their children's fees, house rent, petrol/diesel costs and more, adding that the expenses are so high that it was difficult for a man to survive despite earning Rs 20,000-30,000 in a month.

"All these are relevant problems but instead the current administration is focusing on propaganda through print and TV media, focusing on how to remove Nawaz from the equation, banning Nawaz Sharif's photos, but our efforts on social media are countering this," he said.

"They are scared of coming in the front, that is why they hide behind curtains to control and play games... Am I a traitor because I am exposing them? Is exposing people who steal elections and votes a crime?... Is it a crime to expose people who are misleading you and the nation? They are stealing from you to live lavishly in America," he further said.

Nawaz also claimed that his only mistake is that he wanted to subdue those who thought they could influence and play with law and order of the country.

Targeting Imran Khan's top aide Lt Gen (retd.) Asim Saleem Bajwa, the PML-N founder said that Bajwa had stolen from the people of Pakistan to enjoy a lavish life in the US.

"They have stolen votes, captured booths, jailed leaders and made traitors out of people who want to do the right thing for the nation...Is this the Pakistan you dreamed of?" he said.

Reiterating the need for a Pakistan with justice, accountability and a bright future, Nawaz asserted that the voices of the opposition will not be stifled, and will not sit quietly until the rule of law is upheld, adding that the PTI rule was on their last legs, 'breathing its final few breaths'.

"This time shall pass soon and we shall enter into a new era where your vote shall have the respect it deserves," he added.

He also thanked the people who worked tirelessly to tackle false propaganda and injustice on social media, adding that they had suffered fearlessly in order to maintain the rule of law in Pakistan.

This comes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued written orders declaring former Prime Minister a "proclaimed offender" in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

