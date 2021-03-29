Pakistan imposes partial coronavirus lockdowns in several high-risk areas

Pakistani authorities on Monday imposed a partial in several more high-risk areas in the capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the country after the positivity rate from infections jumped to over 11 per cent.

is facing another surge in infections which officials say is worse than last year's outbreak when had to impose a nationwide

On Monday, authorities in the eastern Punjab province also announced a two-week long partial in high-risk cities from April 1 in an effort aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

So far, Pakistan's government has avoided a nationwide lockdown to spare the country's ailing economy from more damage.

On Monday, reported 41 additional deaths and 4,525 cases in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has reported 659,116 cases in total, and 14,256 deaths, since last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)