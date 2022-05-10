Pakistan reports first case of Covid-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1

-
ALSO READ
What we know about Omicron sub-variant BA.2
TMS Ep146: Consumption inequality, QS ranking, markets, Omicron BA.2
Omicron sub-variant BA.2 gradually increasing in India: Centre
Omicron sub-variant harder to identify, found in 5 African nations: WHO
New sub-lineage of Coronavirus' Delta variant detected in Sri Lanka
-
Pakistan on Monday reported the first case of COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1.
This new sub-variant is causing an increasing number of cases in different countries, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in a statement, reported ARY News.
"NIH has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries," tweeted the health body.
It advised people to take the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the virus, which is vaccination against it, reported ARY News.
"We strongly recommended getting vaccinated and all those due for boosters must get the shots immediately," it added.
Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 64 new infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall tally of infections to 1,528,800.
A total of 30,375 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths recorded on Sunday, according to the Ministry's statistics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU