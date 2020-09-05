Pakistani troops shell three sectors along LoC in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir: Govt jobs for kin of civilians killed in Pak shelling
Pakistan shells border areas in Rajouri; one army personnel killed
Pakistan Army shells forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Army personnel killed in firing by Pakistani troops In J-K's at Rajouri
Underground bunkers being built in Uri for safety from ceasefire violations
-
Pakistani troops engaged in firing and intense mortar shelling in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, a defence spokesman said.
The firing and shelling from across the border in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors started around 9.15 am.
Indian Army personnel guarding the LoC gave a strong and befitting response to the cross-border fire, the spokesman said.
He said the exchange of fire was going on when last reports were received.
There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, the spokesman said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU