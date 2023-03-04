Paper leak is injustice to Rajasthan's youth: BJP leader Arun Singh

National General Secretary Arun Singh on Saturday attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over a string of paper leaks in recent months, calling it a betrayal of the state's youths.

Addressing a protest rally here, the BJP's Rajasthan in-charge said incidents of paper leak did not happen once or twice but 16 times during the Gehlot regime.

"This government is good for nothing. Rajasthan would be the first state in history where paper leak incidents have happened 16 times. Gehlot makes tall promises but does not work," he said.

Singh also called upon the state's youths to throw the Congress out of power in the next assembly elections.

"Give Congress such a push that it falls down a ditch and never returns to power for the next 20-25 years," he said.

A large number of activists from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and the and other leaders were present at the protest rally.

