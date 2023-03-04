Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI produces Manish Sisodia before court

-
ALSO READ
CBI produces Deputy CM Sisodia before court in Delhi excise scam case
CBI files first charge sheet in Delhi excise scam case; Sisodia not named
Sisodia, other accused destroyed excise-scam evidence, alleges BJP
Delhi excise policy scam: CBI issues notice to KCR's daughter K Kavitha
ED questions Manish Sisodia's PA in Delhi Excise Policy scam case
-
The CBI on Saturday produced former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a court here.
There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.
The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.
The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal on expiry of his five-day CBI custody granted on Monday and is likely to seek his custodial interrogation.
The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 14:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU