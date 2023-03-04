JUST IN
PM to attend swearing-in ceremony of BJP govt in Tripura on March 8
Security forces deployed outside CBI HQ before Sisodia's court appearance
Bribe case: No question of interference with Lokayukta, says Yediyurappa
A cutting-edge security system: Amit Shah at launch of 'Safe City Project'
No doubt on DPDP Bill, being readied for Parliament approval soon: MoS IT
India reports 334 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally rises to 2,686
Railways to start Vande Bharat train from Mumbai-Goa: Union minister Danve
EPFO link programmed to deny benefits of SC order on higher pension: Union
Chennai, Kolkata, in India, at particular risk due to sea level rise: Study
WPL could offer a path to India Team for the youth: Gujarat Giants' captain
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM to attend swearing-in ceremony of BJP govt in Tripura on March 8
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hetero to invest Rs 1,000 crore in AP in over 2 years to expand pharma biz

Drug maker Hetero Group will be investing Rs 1,000 crore to expand its pharmaceutical and specialist business in Andhra Pradesh, its Managaing Director Vamsi Krishna Bandi said on Saturday

Topics
Hetero Group | Andhra Pradesh government | Andhra Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam (AP) 

Hetero seeks emergency use authorisation for Merck's antiviral drug

Drug maker Hetero Group will be investing Rs 1,000 crore to expand its pharmaceutical and specialist business in Andhra Pradesh, its Managaing Director Vamsi Krishna Bandi said on Saturday.

Speaking at Global Investors Summit 2023 here, he said post-Covid pandemic, more countries are looking at India as a partner of choice in pharmaceutical sector, and Andhra Pradesh is ideally placed to take advantage because of a well-established ecosystem.

"We are committed to Andhra Pradesh and will continue to expand our presence here. We'll be investing about Rs 1,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh over the next two years to grow our pharmaceutical and specialty business. This will generate an employment of a minimum of 3,000 people," he said.

Bandi further said the USD 2.5 billion pharma group employs over 10,000 people directly and indirectly in Andhra Pradesh, and supplies about 40 per cent of global HIV medicines that are manufactured in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hetero Group

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 13:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU