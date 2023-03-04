Hetero to invest Rs 1,000 crore in AP in over 2 years to expand pharma biz

Drug maker will be investing Rs 1,000 crore to expand its pharmaceutical and specialist business in Andhra Pradesh, its Managaing Director Vamsi Krishna Bandi said on Saturday.

Speaking at Global Investors Summit 2023 here, he said post-Covid pandemic, more countries are looking at India as a partner of choice in pharmaceutical sector, and is ideally placed to take advantage because of a well-established ecosystem.

"We are committed to and will continue to expand our presence here. We'll be investing about Rs 1,000 crore in over the next two years to grow our pharmaceutical and specialty business. This will generate an employment of a minimum of 3,000 people," he said.

Bandi further said the USD 2.5 billion pharma group employs over 10,000 people directly and indirectly in Andhra Pradesh, and supplies about 40 per cent of global HIV medicines that are manufactured in the state.

