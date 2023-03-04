JUST IN
Business Standard

AAP workers protest outside party office before Sisodia's court hearing

Scores of Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest in central Delhi on Saturday demanding the release of senior party leader Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Delhi High Court | AAP government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kejriwal has done nothing to clean Yamuna, says BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

Scores of Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest in central Delhi on Saturday demanding the release of senior party leader Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case.

The protest erupted before Sisodia's appearance before the Rouse Avenue court, only a few metres from the party office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

The workers raised slogans like 'Manish Sisodia ko riha karo' (release Manish Sisodia).

They hit the street hours after the AAP's Delhi convener held a meeting with some of the workers.

The party has alleged that Sisodia has been arrested to obstruct the "good work" being done by the Delhi government in the education sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more!

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 14:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU