Business Standard

Par panel for more transparent, less bureaucratic 'uniform legislation'

A Parliamentary panel said there was a need to harmonise the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act and the Juvenile Justice Act and bring out a uniform and comprehensive legislation

Parliament | Monsoon session of Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Parliamentary panel on Monday said there was a need to

harmonise the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act and the Juvenile Justice Act and bring out a uniform and comprehensive legislation on adoption which is more transparent, accountable, less bureaucratic and applicable to all irrespective of religion to make the process more easy and less cumbersome.

In its report on "review of Guardianship and Adoption Laws", the standing committee on Law and Personnel said the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act (HAMA) and Juvenile Justice Act have their own virtues and shortcomings.

"While the adoption procedure laid down under HAMA is simple and takes less time as compared to that stipulated in JJ Act, adoptions made under JJ Act are transparent, accountable and verifiable," it said.

However, the Committee also noted that the Adoption Regulations framed under Juvenile Justice Act provide for an elaborate and time consuming adoption procedure beset with inordinate delays.

"In view of the above, the Committee feels that there is a need to harmonise both the laws and bring out a Uniform and comprehensive legislation on adoption which is more transparent, accountable, verifiable, less bureaucratic and applicable to all irrespective of religion in order to make adoptions more easy and less cumbersome." it recommended.

The new law may prescribe separate adoption procedures for institutionalized children and children living with family, it said.

"As regards adoption by relatives, the adoption process should be more flexible and simplified and involve less documentation ...The Committee feels that the new legislation should cover LGBTQ community," the panel headed by BJP leader Sushil Modi said.

First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 07:40 IST

