Wheat sowing up 3.36% so far, says Agriculture Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Govt procures record 43.33 MT wheat in 2021-22 rabi marketing season
Total acreage slightly up at 431,000 hectares till Oct 14 in Rabi season
Sowing area of kharif crops 1.55% lower than last year so far: Govt data
MSP hikes need to be supplemented by higher yields, say experts
Smoke signals
-
Area sown to wheat, the main rabi crop, rose 3.36 per cent to 138.35 lakh hectare so far in the current rabi season from 133.84 lakh hectare in the year-ago period, according to the agriculture ministry.
Rabi sowing begins from October while harvesting starts from March onwards. Besides wheat, gram and mustard are the other main rabi crops.
As per the ministry data, wheat has been sown in 35.8 lakh hectare in Madhya Pradesh, 34.98 lakh hectare in Uttar Pradesh, 29.45 lakh hectare in Punjab, 13.78 lakh hectare in Haryana and 13.37 lakh hectare in Rajasthan so far in the ongoing season.
These are major wheat growing states in the country.
Besides wheat, area sown to pulses has increased to 97.53 lakh hectare as on November 26 of this season from 94.02 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.
Area sown to coarse cereals and nutri cereals were slightly lower at 25.87 lakh hectare compared to the year-ago period.
Oilseeds acreage increased to 76.60 lakh hectare so far this season from 60.15 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.
Total area sown to rabi crops was 346.13 lakh hectare so far this rabi season of 2021-22 crop year, up from 322.70 lakh hectare in the year-ago period, the data showed.
The crop year in India runs from July to June.
Sowing has been undertaken so far in more than 50 per cent of the normal rabi area of 625.14 lakh hectare.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU