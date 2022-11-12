JUST IN
2,467 stubble burning incidents in Punjab in a day, tally rises to 43,144
Delhi-NCR pollution: Slight improvement in air quality due to strong winds
Pollution: Over 5,800 vehicles challaned for violating GRAP Stage 3 rules
COP27: Joe Biden says climate change efforts 'more urgent than ever'
Delhi-NCR pollution: Farm fires due to failure of 4 state govts, says NHRC
COP27: UN climate change talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
Jharkhand may witness 5% rise in aerosol pollution in 2023, says study
COP27: Joe Biden says climate crisis is about 'very life of the planet'
Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorating, GRAP stage III curbs to continue: CAQM
Technology cannot remain confined to only big players: India at COP27
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
2,467 stubble burning incidents in Punjab in a day, tally rises to 43,144
Business Standard

Paris agreement goal requires phase down of fossil fuels: India at COP27

Cover decision negotiations started on Saturday with the countries proposing what they would like to be included in the final deal

Topics
Paris agreement | COP27 | Fossil fuel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Fossil fuel, carbon emissions
The negotiations at UN climate summit last year (COP26) at Glasgow had ended with an agreement on phasing down the unabated use of coal instead of phasing out

As negotiators from 194 parties started working out a draft cover text at the UN climate summit in Egypt, India on Saturday proposed that the talks wrap up with a decision to "phase down all fossil fuels" including oil and gas, sources said.

"Natural gas and oil also lead to emission of greenhouse gases. Making only one fuel the villain is not right," a source in the Indian delegation attending the climate talks told PTI.

Indian negotiators told the Egyptian COP27 presidency of climate talks that the basic principles of common but differentiated responsibilities, equity, and nationally determined nature of climate commitments under the Paris Agreement "need to be strongly emphasised in the cover decision text".

Citing the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, India said that meeting the long term goal of the Paris Agreement "requires phase down of all fossil fuels".

"Selective singling out of sources of emissions, for either labelling them more harmful, or labelling them 'green and sustainable' even when they are sources of greenhouse gases, has no basis in the best available science," the Indian side said.

Cover decision negotiations started on Saturday with the countries proposing what they would like to be included in the final deal.

The negotiations at Un climate summit last year (COP26) at Glasgow had ended with an agreement on phasing down the unabated use of coal instead of phasing out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Paris agreement

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 22:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.