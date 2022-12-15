JUST IN
Union home secretary to review crowding at airports, focus on Delhi, Mumbai
EAM Jaishankar discusses India's G20 leadership with UN chief Guterres
UP govt installs 5,000 CCTVs across cities for active surveillance
Allahabad HC asks govt to put criminals' records on dedicated portal
Top Headlines: Fed lifts rates, quick commerce in funding winter, and more
Covid global health emergency hopefully ends next year, says WHO chief
Madhya Pradesh will progress rapidly with arrival of 5G services: CM
Performing the business of art: Open mic organisers look to turn profitable
US Congressman Krishnamoorthi criticises China for aggression against India
Centre to include private sector in boosting nuclear power capacity: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Union home secretary to review crowding at airports, focus on Delhi, Mumbai
UP govt to give jobs to poor couples wedded under CM's mass marriage scheme
Business Standard

Parliamentary panel to submit report on India's Covid response in LS today

Panel's chairman and BJP MP PP Chaudhary will lay the report on the table of the House

Topics
Parliament winter session | Lok Sabha

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

A Parliamentary committee will table its report on the 'Covid-19 Pandemic: Global Response, India's Contributions and the Way Forward', in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Panel's chairman and BJP MP P.P. Chaudhary will lay the report on the table of the House.

BJP MP Jual Oram will present a report by the Standing Committee on Defence, on the subject 'Assessment of Welfare Measures available to War Widows and Families in Armed Forces'

Meanwhile, a report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas on the subject 'Safety and Security of Oil Installations of Public Sector Oil Companies with Specific Reference to Western Offshore Mishap during Cyclone Taukta' will be tabled by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Apart from this, the government will seek to discuss and pass The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the House.

Government will also seek to discuss and pass The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bill seeks inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh.

A further discussion on Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill 2019, which was introduced in the House last week, is also scheduled for the day. The government will seek to get the bill passed.

The bill seeks to make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy.

--IANS

ans/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Parliament winter session

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 10:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU