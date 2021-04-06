Part of under-construction bridge collapses in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area

-
-
A portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in the Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi on Tuesday.
According to Delhi Fire Services, one labourer is feared to be trapped under the collapsed section of the bridge.
"Two fire tenders are present at the spot carrying out the rescue operation," it added.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Digital Editor
