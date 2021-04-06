Part of under-construction bridge collapses in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area

A portion of an under- bridge collapsed in the Punjabi Bagh area of on Tuesday.

According to Fire Services, one labourer is feared to be trapped under the collapsed section of the bridge.

"Two fire tenders are present at the spot carrying out the rescue operation," it added.

Further details are awaited.

