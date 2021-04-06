BJP 41st foundation day: PM Narendra Modi to address party workers today

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country on Tuesday on the occasion of the 41st foundation day of the party.
BJP national president JP Nadda will also address the meeting which will be held through video conferencing and will be streamed live from 10:30 am.
The 41st foundation day coincides with the ongoing Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory.
To mark the foundation day, various programmes will be organised at the booth level and glorious history, evolution, ideology and commitments of the party will be discussed through webinars at state and district levels.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was founded as Bharatiya Jana Sangh by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later it was merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party.
In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from being 'dual members' of the party and the RSS.
Consequently, the former Jana Sangh members left the party and floated a new political party. Thus, the BJP came into existence on April 6, 1980.
