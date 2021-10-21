Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport on Sun highest since Mar 23'20

-
ALSO READ
Delhi airport sees record number of passengers after second Covid-19 wave
GMR spending Rs 20k Cr on airports' expansion, developing new ones
Covid-19 impact: Passenger traffic at Bengaluru airport dips 66%
Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
Yamuna body gets Rs 3,725 cr loan from SBI to develop airport in Jewar
-
The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), handled a record over 91,000 travellers on October 17 in a single day, the highest passenger volume since March 23 last year when scheduled international flight services were suspended to and from India.
Two days later on March 25, the domestic air services were also halted as the government announced a nation-wide lockdown to deal with the pandemic at that time.
While the ban on operations of flight services on the local routes was lifted on May 25, 2020, scheduled flights services on the overseas routes have still not been restored.
With an increased vaccination rate, a sharp reduction in the number of Covid-19 infection cases and further easing of travel restrictions, there has been a steady rise in the number of passengers choosing to travel by air, said in a release on Wednesday.
After nearly one-and-a-half years, since the commencement of the pandemic in 2020, Mumbai Airport, which is the second largest such facility in the country after Delhi's IGIA, witnessed a record 91,904 passengers on October 17, which is the highest movement since March 23, 2020, the CSMIA said.
Of these, around 75,944 passengers travelled through Terminal 2 (T2) with 37,315 passengers arriving at the CSMIA, while 38,629 passengers departed through the airport.
Another 15,960 passengers travelled through Terminal 1(T1) with 7,690 departing passengers and 8,270 passengers arriving at the CSMIA, it said, adding on this day, Terminal-1 catered to a total of 114 domestic flights and T2 handling 494 flights.
Of the 494 flights operated from T2,
415 were domestic while the rest 79 international, it added.
Mumbai Airport has two terminals T1 and T2. Terminal-1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal-2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines. The Mumbai Airport has two terminals T1 and T2. Terminal-1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal-2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines.
After the deadly second wave this year, the private airport operator had consolidated all operations at T2 in mid-April. The passenger traffic movement from T1 was restored from October 13 in a phased manner.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU