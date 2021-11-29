Passengers from European, 11 other nations have to undergo RT-PCR test: TN

-
ALSO READ
Third Omicron case detected in UK, face masks compulsory from Tuesday
Covid LIVE: Made template for new vaccine against Omicron, says Pfizer CEO
Omicron: RT-PCR test must for passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries
ENG vs NZ: Boult contradicts NZ coach Stead, says he will play 2nd Test
Boult hopes playing Edgbaston Test will put him in good stead for WTC final
-
With Omicron variant of coronavirus spreading overseas, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday said passengers from European and 11 other countries will have to undergo RT-PCR test and will be allowed to go home only after a negative report.
The government also said those passengers from the 12 regions have to be in home isolation for seven days and on their eighth day of arrival have to undergo another RT-PCR test.
According to the government, the passengers then have to monitor their health for another seven days.
Those who have contracted the virus will be treated in government hospitals and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing to check for any virus mutation.
The region and countries are Europe including UK, as well as South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, China, Israel, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Brazil, Bangladesh, and Mauritius.
Tamil Nadu government also said passengers from the above countries showing Covid-19 symptoms should have to inform the primary health centres or call 104 and inform and those who were in contact with them will have to be traced and treated.
In the case of flights from other countries, five per cent of the passengers will have to undergo RT-PCR test.
--IANS
vj/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU