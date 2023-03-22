PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti welcomes opening of Sharda Devi temple in J-K

-
ALSO READ
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars, tickets, live streaming details
Indian Railways to run tourist train between Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch Live in India
Several temples in Telangana closed due to solar eclipse: Official
President Droupadi Murmu visits Lingaraj Temple on second day in Odisha
-
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday welcomed the opening of the Sharda Devi Temple near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.
She also expressed hope of resumption of cross-LoC trade.
This is very good. We have always been saying that we need to engage, reconcile and resolve things. The opening of Sharda temple is a very good thing. It is something that the Kashmiri Pandits were looking forward to, they really wanted it to be opened, Mehbooba told reporters here.
Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah e-inaugurated the Mata Sharda Devi temple in Karnah sector of the north Kashmir district.
The PDP chief expressed hope that the opening of the temple will not be restricted to pilgrimage, but it will go beyond that.
"I also hope that the business which was conducted on Muzaffarabad Road and Rawalakot road, that also is resumed, she said, referring to the now suspended cross-LoC trade on Uri-Muzaffarabad, and Poonch-Rawalakot routes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 16:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU