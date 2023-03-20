JUST IN
Business Standard

Livable future possible if drastic action taken this decade: IPCC report

The world is very likely to miss the climate target of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels but drastic and urgent action in this decade can prevent it

Topics
IPCC report | UN Climate change report

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Earth, climate change
Photo: Bloomberg

The world is very likely to miss the most important climate target of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels but drastic and urgent action in this decade can prevent it, a UN panel on climate change said in a report on Monday.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) Synthesis Report is a summary of all the reports it produced since 2015 on the reasons and consequences of global temperature rise due to anthropogenic emissions.

Releasing the report, the body of the world's leading climate scientists said keeping warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels requires deep, rapid and sustained greenhouse gas emissions reductions in all sectors.

"The Synthesis Report underscores the urgency of taking more ambitious action and shows that, if we act now, we can still secure a liveable sustainable future for all," IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee said.

Approved during a week-long session in Interlaken, Switzerland, the report underlined that the "10 per cent of households with the highest emissions per person contribute 3445 per cent of all household emissions, while the bottom 50 per cent contribute just 13 to 15 per cent."

India has been emphasizing the importance of mindful and deliberate utilisation of natural resources against mindless and wasteful consumption.



First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 21:51 IST

