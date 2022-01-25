People entering Sikkim must produce negative RT-PCR test report

The Government has made it mandatory for all persons entering the Himalayan state to produce a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72-hours prior to the date of entry.

A Home department notification issued on Monday said in case a person cannot produce an RT-PCR negative test report he/she has to undergo a rapid antigen test at all entry check posts and Pakyong Airport.

It said officials of the Government of India on official tours, Army personnel on duty, officers of the state government on official tours and election duty shall be exempted from this requirement.

Drivers/conductors/helpers of commercial and passenger vehicles who commute daily shall be exempted.

It said workers and technicians working with pharma industries, power projects, railway project and other such projects where workers can be quarantined on-site, may be permitted to enter the state subject to the condition that in case negative RT-PCR is not available, such workers will be on on-site quarantine for seven days with due information to the district administrations.

