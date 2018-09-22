People feel that one ideology being imposed upon them, says Rahul Gandhi

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Saturday said there was a feeling among people that one ideology was being imposed upon them and asserted that the country cannot be run on one single idea.

The strength of the country, he said, is that people are allowed to discuss ideas.

Attacking the government over its education policy, Gandhi said government institutions should be given precedence over private institutions and the government should put money to strengthen them. 
 

"Government institutions should be the guiding light and not private institutions. The government should put money in the system to strengthen government institutions," he said addressing eminent academicians at an event at Siri Fort auditorium in New Delhi.  

He said there is a feeling that ideology is being imposed.

"You feel an ideology is being imposed upon you. This sense and this feeling is not only in your heart but it is in everybody's hearts, from farmers to labourers. The country cannot be run from one single idea," he said.  
 

"The fact that we allow people to talk, to discuss. This is the strength of our country, it is not the weakness of our country. If we see 3,000 years of India's history, we are going to win. We are not going to lose," he said.  
First Published: Sat, September 22 2018. 13:40 IST

