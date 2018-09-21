Congress president Rahul Gandhi to address leading academicians on Saturday

-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a dialogue with eminent academicians Saturday as part of attempts to reach out to all sections of society ahead of the 2019 polls.
The event will be held in the Siri Fort auditorium here and several leading academicians from across the country are expected to participate in it, sources said.
The event was to be held on August 18, but was postponed following former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise on August 16.
