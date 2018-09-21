JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Floods now behind it, Kerala opens doors to tourists with hope, resilience
Business Standard

Congress president Rahul Gandhi to address leading academicians on Saturday

The event was to be held on August 18, but was postponed following former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise on August 16

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a dialogue with eminent academicians Saturday as part of attempts to reach out to all sections of society ahead of the 2019 polls.

The event will be held in the Siri Fort auditorium here and several leading academicians from across the country are expected to participate in it, sources said.

The event was to be held on August 18, but was postponed following former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise on August 16.
First Published: Fri, September 21 2018. 22:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements