After killing of 3 cops, search on for militants in J&K's Shopian, Pulwama

A day after three policemen were abducted and killed by militants, security forces Saturday launched a massive cordon and search operation in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched in at least eight villages in Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir early this morning, a police official said.

He said a joint team of police, Army and paramilitary launched the to flush out militants from the area.The official said the operation was going on when last reports came in.



Three cops were Friday abducted and later killed by militants in Shopian district.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out between groups of youth and security forces during the at Shermal in Shopian, the official said.

He said youth pelted stones on the security forces carrying out searches in the area.



The forces fired tear gas shells to quell the protests, the official said, adding, clashes were going on.