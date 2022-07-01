People should work together to maintain unity: Economist Amartya Sen

-
ALSO READ
Unity Small Finance Bank pays Rs 3,800 cr to 850,000 PMC Bank depositors
3.1 magnitude quake hits Statue of Unity in Gujarat; no casualty or damage
RBI approves Vinod Rai's appointment as independent chairman of Unity SFB
Unity intact, Centrum is promoter of bank: Chairman Jaspal Bindra
PMC Bank merger with Unity Small Finance Bank awaits govt approval
-
Expressing concern over the current state of affairs in India, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, who was in the city on Thursday, said people should work towards maintaining unity.
He also said that divisions should not be made on religious lines.
"I think if someone asks me if I'm scared of something, I would say yes'. There is a reason to be afraid now. The current situation in the country has become a cause for fear," the celebrated economist said at the inauguration of Amartya Research Centre in Salt Lake area.
"I want the country to be united. I don't want division in a country that was historically liberal. We have to work together," he said.
Asserting that India cannot belong only to the Hindus or to the Muslims, the octogenarian stressed on the need to stay united in line with the country's traditions.
"India cannot be (a country) of Hindus only. Again, Muslims alone cannot make India. Everyone has to work together," Sen added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU